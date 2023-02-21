Over 100 Loudoun County Public Schools students in grades 9-12 were recognized in the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards, with 28 students named National Scholastic Writing Program award winners.
The students received 37 awards including five Gold Key awards, 10 Silver Key awards and 21 Honorable Mention awards.
Additionally, 79 students earned 113 awards in the Region-at-Large East Scholastic Art awards, for a total of 18 Gold Keys, 31 Silver Keys and 64 Honorable Mention awards.
“Scholastic Art and Writing competitions are an extraordinary opportunity for our students in grades 7-12 to express themselves in art and writing for an authentic audience,” English and Secondary Reading Supervisor Michelle Picard said. “We are proud of our students and our teachers that embody the LCPS mission to prepare students to make meaningful contributions to the world, and this is a great example of that excellence.”
The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards program was founded in 1923 and is the longest-running recognition program for creative teens in the United States. The 2023 regional winners and guests, teachers and families are invited to the D.C. Metro Writing and Art Region 2023 Award Ceremonies in early March.
For a full list of winners, visit writopialab.org
