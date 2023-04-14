Two seniors from the Academies of Loudoun, Shalmali Rao and Isaac Yoo, will join 245 other finalists from across the country at the 61st annual National Junior Science and Humanities Symposium in Virginia Beach today.
The finalists will present their research projects for the chance to win military-sponsored scholarships, as well as cash awards.
Attendees will have the chance to engage with Department of Defense researchers, laboratories and other top ranked worldwide science, technology, engineering and math organizations and professionals.
The NJHS Symposium is billed as the leading showcase for STEM research by high school students.
The Junior Sciences and Humanities Symposium is a Department of Defense sponsored STEM program that encourages high school students to conduct original STEM research. The program also supports students’ future pursuits through scholarships in an effort to expand the pool of trained talent to meet the research and development needs of the nation, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.