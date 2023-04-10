Five Loudoun County students will present at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair 2023 in Dallas, TX.
They were among more than 300 Loudoun high schoolers participating in the 41st Annual Regional Science and Engineering Fair March 22-23 at Rockridge High School.
Aryaa Agarwal from Broad Run High School and the Academy of Science, Samantha Brown from Broad Run High School and the Academy of Engineering & Technology, Zoe DeWitt from Stone Bridge High School and the Academy of Science, Jagadeepram Maddipatla from Rock Ridge High School, and Tyler Smith from Heritage High School and the Academy of Engineering and Technology were selected to compete in Dallas. The five students will compete May 14-19.
The Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair is the world’s largest pre-college STEM competition, according to a press release.
Additionally, Ellie Vest from Loudoun Valley High School received the Willowcroft Science Scholarship, which has been given by Willowcroft Farm Vineyards since 1991.
To see other category and special award winners, go to lcps.org/rsef.
