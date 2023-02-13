Ethan Chisholm, a sophomore at St. Paul VI Catholic High School, performed Feb. 4 at Carnegie Hall in New York City.
Chisholm was selected to perform with the Honors Symphony Orchestra by the High School Performance Series, a program that assembles young musicians to perform under master conductors at world renowned concert halls. The orchestra was conducted by Charles Peltz.
Chisholm has been playing the violin for seven years and the piano for 10, and is a member of the Paul VI Honors String Ensemble and a junior organist at St. Veronica Catholic Church.
“I was thrilled to play beautiful music with high school students from across the United States and the world who are passionate about music. It was an amazing experience,” Chisholm said.
Musical pieces included Symphony No. 5 Finale by Dmitri Shostakovich, the overture to Candide by Leonard Bernstein, and Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring by Johann Sebastian Bach, arranged by Arthur Luck.
Chisholm was accepted to the Honors Performance Series for the Royal Festival Hall, London, England in 2020, and the Wiener Musikverein, Vienna, Austria in 2022.
St. Paul VI Catholic High School is a Catholic preparatory school for boys and girls in Chantilly. For more information visit paulvi.net.
