Seventeen Loudoun County Public Schools seniors were named 2023 National Merit Scholars by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

Eleven Loudoun seniors will receive a $2,500 scholarship from NMSC for having the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in rigorous college studies, according to the announcement. They were selected from among more than 15,000 finalists from across the country.

This year’s honorees are:

Sahana Sreeram, Briar Woods High School

Avaneesh Babu, Broad Run High School

Miya O. Livingston, Dominion High School

Evalynn S. Bogusz, Heritage High School

Shalmali Rao, Independence High School

Tristan Holland,  Lightridge High School

Abhinav R. Pasula, Lightridge High School

Anirudh S. Rao, Rockridge High School

Salonee Verma, Stone Bridge High School

Tanish Jain, Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology

Jessica Yixiu Wang, Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology

Six other division seniors received a Corporate Sponsored Merit Scholarship provide by a corporate sponsor for finalists who are children of their employees, residents of communities the company serves or those who plan to pursue degrees or careers in the field of the sponsor. This year, 840 high school seniors won corporate-sponsored awards given by 107 corporations, company foundations and other business organizations. 

Those students include:

Tejus Laskhminarayan, Broad Run High School, the MITRE Corp.

Rishi Borra, Freedom High School, CACI.

Thomas J. Coleman, Heritage High School, Northrup Grumman.

Ritveek Govardhanam, Independence High School, GEICO.

Samriddhi Kumar,  Lightridge High School, CACI.

Vishal Reddy Kotha, Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, Leidos, Inc. 

“I am extremely proud of the academic accomplishments of our National Merit winners,” Acting Superintendent Daniel Smith stated. “To have this many scholarship recipients is a testament to their hard work and exemplary instruction of LCPS.”

For more information, go to nationalmerit.org.

