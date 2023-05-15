Seventeen Loudoun County Public Schools seniors were named 2023 National Merit Scholars by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.
Eleven Loudoun seniors will receive a $2,500 scholarship from NMSC for having the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in rigorous college studies, according to the announcement. They were selected from among more than 15,000 finalists from across the country.
This year’s honorees are:
Sahana Sreeram, Briar Woods High School
Avaneesh Babu, Broad Run High School
Miya O. Livingston, Dominion High School
Evalynn S. Bogusz, Heritage High School
Shalmali Rao, Independence High School
Tristan Holland, Lightridge High School
Abhinav R. Pasula, Lightridge High School
Anirudh S. Rao, Rockridge High School
Salonee Verma, Stone Bridge High School
Tanish Jain, Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology
Jessica Yixiu Wang, Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology
Six other division seniors received a Corporate Sponsored Merit Scholarship provide by a corporate sponsor for finalists who are children of their employees, residents of communities the company serves or those who plan to pursue degrees or careers in the field of the sponsor. This year, 840 high school seniors won corporate-sponsored awards given by 107 corporations, company foundations and other business organizations.
Those students include:
Tejus Laskhminarayan, Broad Run High School, the MITRE Corp.
Rishi Borra, Freedom High School, CACI.
Thomas J. Coleman, Heritage High School, Northrup Grumman.
Ritveek Govardhanam, Independence High School, GEICO.
Samriddhi Kumar, Lightridge High School, CACI.
Vishal Reddy Kotha, Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, Leidos, Inc.
“I am extremely proud of the academic accomplishments of our National Merit winners,” Acting Superintendent Daniel Smith stated. “To have this many scholarship recipients is a testament to their hard work and exemplary instruction of LCPS.”
For more information, go to nationalmerit.org.
