Loudoun County Public Schools is looking for student artwork and graphics in a new Design Challenge that will run from March 29 to April 29.
According to an email from the office of communications and community engagement, artwork would be used throughout the division in a variety of ways including as display in buildings, to inform the development of a new logo design, and on the division’s website, social media sites, business cards, letterhead, digital communications, posters, promotional materials or anywhere else the division choses.
Designs will be reviewed by a panel May 1-May 26, with winners notified June 1-2. Selected designs will be recognized at a School Board meeting.
Students who would like to participate need to submit their work through the online Challenge Form 2023 with parents’ permission. Additional details including criteria for submissions can be found at lcps.org/designcontest. Email designcontest@lcps.org with any questions.
