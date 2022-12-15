With the season’s first winter storm rolling through the region overnight, Loudoun County Public Schools has canceled classes and closed its administrative offices today.
The storm is expected to bring icy conditions in the morning and heavy rain throughout the day.
(1) comment
No wonder LCPS has such horrible scores since they close when it rains.
