Loudoun County Public Schools will reopen campuses at 4:00 this afternoon for scheduled activities.
The announcement was made shortly after 11:00.
The School Board’s Student Services Committee will meet as planned tonight and a Town Hall scheduled for Smart’s Mill Middle School will also take place tonight, according to an email from the school division.
Individual school websites will have updates for activities or cancellations.
The season’s first winter storm rolled through the region overnight, cancelling school and administrative offices today and leaving parts of the area covered in ice.
Heavy rain is expected to move in later in the day.
The storm is expected to bring icy conditions in the morning and heavy rain throughout the day.
No wonder LCPS has such horrible scores since they close when it rains.
