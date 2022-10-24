The Loudoun County School Board is expected to vote Tuesday to begin the review process of the names of nine county schools.
The School Board will also vote on proposed changes to the division’s school naming policy, in particular, adding a section that deals with renaming school facilities. Once this passes, the renaming process for the nine schools will begin, according to the proposed schedule.
Originally, there were 10 school names up for review: Frances Hazel Reid, Seldens Landing, Belmont Station, Sully, Hutchison Farm, Balls Bluff and Emerick Elementary Schools, Mercer Middle School and John Champe High School. But John Champe, named for a Revolutionary War cavalryman, has been removed from the list to allow additional research to be done by the Black History Committee.
The School Board will appoint committees to review the nine names in groups at different times starting in January 2023. Group A will start with Frances Hazel Reid Elementary School and Mercer Middle School to be done between January and April 2023. Group B will be Belmont Station Middle School, Belmont Station Elementary School, Seldens Landing Elementary School, Sully Elementary School and Hutchison Farm Elementary School between May and September 2023. And Group C will be Ball’s Bluff Elementary School and Emerick Elementary School between September and December 2023.
Under the renaming policy the committees will be facilitated by Department of Support Services staff and may include school staff, parents, students, and interested residents “who appropriately reflect Loudoun County Public Schools’ diversity.”
In June 2020, the division began talking about ways to combat systemic racism and has been under contract with History Matters LLC to research school names in the district. The name review was divided into three phases. Phase one is names with a potential association to segregationist or Confederate causes, including people who lived in the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries when slavery was accepted and part of the economic, cultural and political systems in Virginia. Phase two includes schools named after people, and phase three is schools named for places, ideals, or inanimate objects.
The first nine names are part of phase one.
I think LCPS is performing a wonderful public service. In the olden days, about one-fourth of Loudoun's residents were enslaved. That terrible legacy cannot be eradicated overnight. But we have to begin somewhere. I'd love to see one of the schools named after Leslee King. She was a great American who was horribly maligned by extremists. Yet she always retained her dignity & composure. She even attended a school-board meeting remotely on her deathbed. What a magnificent lady!
