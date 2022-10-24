Loudoun County Public Schools has hired Ahmad Woods to serve as the division’s first ever auditor general.
According to the school district, the auditor general’s focus will on finding ways to improve services and service delivery to division stakeholders including identifying waste, fraud or corruption. Woods will identify and evaluate risk areas as well as identify areas where there may be organizational vulnerability and look for ways to improve. His role will be “vital to maintaining an inclusive, safe, caring and rigorous learning environment as the foundation for student growth,” according to an Oct. 21 announcement from the school division.
Hiring for this position was a priority in Fiscal Year 2023, according to the announcement. A native of California, Woods was drafted by the Atlanta Braves out of high school and played professional baseball for three years in the Gulf Coast and Appalachian Leagues. He then earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Grambling State University. Woods has worked as an auditor in Texas, Virginia and in Washington, DC. He most recently served as the senior auditor for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.
“I chose to join Loudoun County Public Schools because it is an opportunity to start something new and shape a culture of accountability. It takes everything I have learned and all my experience and puts it into action,” Woods stated. “And based on that experience this position gives me the opportunity to establish the Auditor General’s office with the right foundation and necessary resources to be successful. Lastly, it also allows me to provide a value-added service to Loudoun County Public Schools and the general public here in Loudoun County.”
“Ahmad brings a clear understanding of the role of the auditor and has access to a wealth of local and international resources to assist him in developing this office to achieve success,” Superintendent Scott Ziegler stated.
Loudoun Now has requested salary information; Public Information Officer Wayde Byard said that would be provided after Monday’s school holiday.
More information is at lcps.org/auditor.
Already, the school district is required by state law to contract annually for an independent audit of its finances, bookkeeping and controls by a certified public accountant. The 2021 audit found no major problems.
(2) comments
Thank you Loudoun NOW for reporting on the hiring of Ahmad Woods. I hope he'll be able to trim the fat out of LCPS' budget. There's too much waste & excess in that $1.3 billion annual budget. Thanks also for trying to get salary information from LCPS, incuding the salary of Mr. Woods. Inquiring minds want to know!
Does this new position report to an external audit committee, or will this be another "independent" role which is hired by, paid by and reports to LCPS Admin?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.