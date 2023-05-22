Freedom High School and Academies of Loudoun graduate Vishnupriya Alavala received a spot in the Fulbright Summer Institute to study at Scotland’s University of Strathclyde and Glasgow School of Art for three weeks.
“Upon learning I earned a place in the UKSI, I was absolutely ecstatic at the prospect of developing my perspective at the intersection of art, technology, humanities and design in the vibrant city of Glasgow,” Alavala, who graduated in 2022, said. “Through the Fulbright summer program, I can fully challenge myself to engage with international researchers in line with my interests in scientific discovery.”
Fulbright is one of the most prestigious and selective summer scholarship programs worldwide and helps U.S. undergrads with little to no travel experience outside North America explore the culture, heritage and history of the United Kingdom while experiencing higher education at a UK university, according to its website. The Summer Institutes form part of the US-UK Fulbright Commission’s work to promote leadership, learning and empathy between nations through educational exchange, according to the announcement. The Commission selects participants through a rigorous application and interview process.
Participants visit the Scottish Parliament, museums, galleries, and other historical sites as they explore Glasgow and Edinburgh.
Alavala said she hoped the experience would improve her current education.
“I hope the people I meet and the skills I gain will transform my approach to addressing inequities in Richmond during my time at [Virginia Commonwealth University] and beyond. I cannot wait to apply myself and mobilize my passions through this experience,” she said.
Alavala is currently studying medicine at VCU.
For more information on the Fulbright Summer Institute, go to fulbright.org.uk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.