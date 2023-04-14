Sterling Elementary School fifth-grade teacher Parie Ahmady and River Bend Middle School eighth grade English Language Arts teacher Sarah Proper have been named Loudoun County Public Schools’ 2023 New Teacher of the Year for Elementary and Secondary Schools.
Ahmady is a graduate of Loudoun County Public Schools and was nominated by several division employees, including Sterling Elementary School Principal Jennifer Short.
“Ms. Ahmady demonstrates exceptional instructional practices and continues to demonstrate the ability to form meaningful relationships with her students. Her classrooms community is rich with love, acceptance and is a place where students are safe to take academic risks,” Short said in her nomination letter.
Proper was nominated by several colleagues, as well as an eighth-grade student who said her class has “become the class I’m most excited about this year. Regardless of how I’m feeling in the morning, whether I’m anxious, sad, frustrated, happy or any other emotion, Ms. Proper finds a way to be kind and understanding.”
“Parie and Sarah embody the LCPS mission to empower all students to make meaningful contrictuions to this world,” acting superintendent Daniel Smith stated. “They are assuredly fantastic examples of LCPS’ exemplary staff and I look forward to seeing what they accomplish in their careers.”
The two were selected from nominees across the division.
To be considered, teachers had to be nominated by a division employee and have started teaching after Jan. 1, 2022. Nominees for “new” teachers of the year had to show commitment to professional growth through professional learning, performed in outstanding fashion in their first year of teaching and served as a role model for other new teachers.
