Loudoun County High School on Tuesday held its second annual Women’s Summit focused on the theme, “A World of Possibilities.”
The event featured keynote speaker Julianne Sprinkle, who discussed her career as an attorney in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps and offered tips for success.
“You can be a perfectly ordinary person and do extraordinary things,” she told the crowd.
The keynote speech was followed by breakout sessions led by students, a faculty member, and a recent Loudoun County High School graduate. They presented on topics including Women in Aviation, Women in Publishing, Women in Music, and the World of Voice Acting.
Sela Campbell is a student that performs gigs as a singer and musician around the region led the Women in Music breakout session, sharing her experiences as a performer with fellow students.
Former Loudoun County High School teacher Arlene Lewis said the purpose of the event was for women to share and demonstrate how others could achieve success as women in various fields. She said everyone teaching on the topics was tied to Loudoun County High School in some way, including Sprinkle who has a daughter attending the school.
“Why would we want to outsource that, when we have so much talent in-house?” Lewis said.
