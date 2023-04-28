Leesburg District School Board member Erika Ogedegbe has issued a statement on the reasons behind her Feb. 14 vote to not release the independent report created by Blankingship and Keith.
The report was created by the law firm at the request of the School Board after two sexual assaults occured at two different schools by the same student assailant in 2021.
“The impact and trauma of sexual violence lasts a lifetime,” Ogedegbe stated. “It is the survivor’s story, and not ours to tell. As a board, we have the responsibility to make student-centered decisions.”
Asked why she decided to speak now about her decision, she said in an interview, “I have heard people say I broke a promise and I wanted to be clear that I never made a promise. I never made it a central issue in my campaign because I felt like I didn’t know enough and for people to put it out there that I broke a promise, it’s just not true.”
She said in a television interview in October, “I think that we do need to know what the results were. I understand there's obviously, you have to figure out how to release information that then doesn't compromise the privacy of students. So especially when you're talking about minors, you have to be very cautious about that. But something went wrong. Something went wrong. And I think everybody wants to understand what broke down that allowed this to happen where there was a second assault that occurred.”
She said in her statement that while she was running for office as a community member and parent , releasing the report could be an important way to build back trust if the privacy of the students was protected.
“Politicizing a tragedy without knowing all the facts is not how I operate and doing so adds to the pain and suffering of the victims of these cases,” she said.
Once she read the report, she determined that to protect the identity of the minors a large portion of the report would need to be redacted, which she said would only lead to more skepticism and more questions about what was not being shared. She also said that simply releasing an executive summary of the report wouldn’t address the calls for full transparency and would only result in more questions.
“The special grand jury report laid a lot of information out there and as I read the other report, and it was a hard decision and I didn’t come by it easily, but I didn’t’ see that we would get to that point of having that trust rebuilt,” she said in an interview.
She talked about the recent work being done on a draft revision to the Memorandum of Understanding between the school division, the Sheriff’s Office and the Leesburg Police Department to improve protocols on concurrent investigations and clarify communication, the policy work being done by the board after the special grand jury report, made public in December suggested updates to several division policies to increase safety for students and her efforts to reach out to Loudoun Abused Women’s Shelter to expand the divisions partnership with the domestic violence and sexual assault crisis center to develop a sexual violence prevention program.
“That is where we can really make substantive and lasting change, to help to build a culture where we’re making sure we are talking about what healthy relationships look like, what healthy boundaries look and what consent means,” she said in the interview.
The School Board is seeking community feedback on the MOU before a scheduled May 9 vote.
Go to lcps.org/policyreview to leave feedback.
Loudoun Now is providing a platform for this radical board member to spread lies.
1. The family of the victim has asked publicly for the report to be released. Ogedegbe's claim that it is for the victim to tell insults the victim who has ASKED for the report.
2. The people are not asking for intricate details of what happened in the assaults. They are asking for information on misconduct by LCPS officials. Dis Byard know about the May assault before October thus confirming.g his perjury? Did the SB know (yes, but to hold the Dems who voted them in accountable) about Ziegler's lies before giving him a raise? Why did the Broad Run principal refuse to protect girls from the non-binary rapist when they expressed fear? Ogedegbe is just CYA.
3. Why is Ogedegbe supporting the LCPS admins in rejecting FOIA requests that do not include ANY identifiable information? This just goes to show every one of her excuses are bogus.
Ogedegbe is no different that the radical Leftists on the SB now. They are all congenital liars who have destroyed whatever LCPS was (a mediocre system to start with).
How arrogant, you work for us the taxpayers and we want to know what happened. The school board is out of control and destroying the great school system LCPS once was through their arrogance, mismanagement and unwillingness to listen to the citizens of Loudoun County.
