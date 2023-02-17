The Leesburg Police Department today investigated a social media threat of violence involving a firearm related to a Harper Park Middle School student.
According to the agency, the involved student was located this morning and it was determined that no firearm was in the student’s possession. The student and their family are cooperating with the investigation.
As the investigation continues, parents can expect extra patrols at the school during school hours this week.
The Leesburg Police Department and the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office & Loudoun County Public Schools promote the Safe2Talk App that allows users to report incidents at school, including alcohol and drug use, dating violence, weapons, sexual misconduct, graffiti, hate crimes, physical abuse, suicidal behaviors, or any other actions that threaten a student’s safety or the safety of others. All reports through the app are monitored by Sheriff’s Office dispatchers. In cases of imminent threats, patrol deputies or town patrol officers and School Resource Officers would be immediately dispatched. Learn more at sheriff.loudoun.gov/safe2talk.
