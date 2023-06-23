Twenty-four rising high school seniors on Friday completed a week-long deep dive into the inner workings of the court system as part of the 20th annual Thomas D. Horne Law Camp.
Organized by the Loudoun County Bar Association, with attorneys Amanda Stone Swart and Bryan Turner serving as this year’s camp chairs, the program allowed the participants go through all the steps lawyers follow to prepare for and conduct a trial, while also meeting with local judges, Virginia Supreme Court Senior Justice William C. Mims. Rep. Jennifer Wexton; touring U.S Supreme Court and U.S. Capitol; and even squeezing in a team-building rafting trip.
Horne launched the immersive camp in 1999 and the bar association picked up its management following his retirement from the bench, renaming the program in Horne's honor. This year, the program returned after a three-year pandemic hiatus.
“We’re happy to bring it back. It’s a great experience for the kids,” Turner said.
Planning for this year’s camp started last year. “It’s been a months-long undertaking. We started in 2022. There’re so many subcommittees. Organizing the entire thing takes a huge group effort,” Turner said.
“Law Camp is unlike any other program in Loudoun County. The members of the Loudoun County Bar Association dedicate their own time and resources to fully immerse the students in legal practice. Students get hands-on experience from some of the most talented attorneys in Loudoun County—all without any costs to the students,” Stone Swart said.
During the week, the students were housed at the Foxcroft campus near Middleburg. They participated in sessions covering the steps of trial preparation, techniques for interviewing witnesses, and how to construct opening statements and prepare pretrial motions. The students were divided into eight groups, with four preparing to prosecute or defend a suspect in criminal trails and four to argue the sides in a civil case. On Thurday, the participants presented pre-trial motions to Loudoun County District Court judges. On Friday morning, they were back in the courtrooms with Circuit Court judges—including Horne—presiding and dozens of community volunteers—including County Chair Phyllis Randall (D-At Large), Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk, and Chamber of Commerce President Tony Howard—serving on the juries. Other bar members played the roles of the witnesses in the cases.
