Loudoun County Public Schools, Inova Loudoun Hospital, and the George Washington University School of Nursing on Thursday unveiled the LCPS Mobile Health Clinic, offering health care and connections to Loudoun students and families.
The Mobile Health Clinic will provide free school physicals and wellness checks for students, as well as connecting families to accessible medical resources in the Sterling community. It was established with more than $355,000 through the Virginia Department of Education and the Community Schools Implementation and Development Grant.
The school district will hire its first nurse practitioner to oversee the Mobile Health Clinic.
This summer, the clinic will have a rotating schedule visiting six Title 1 elementary schools in the Sterling area: Sterling, Sully, Sugarland, Forest Grove, Guilford, and Rolling Ridge.
“The bus will travel two to three days per week during the summer to meet families within their own community in a location where they can easily get to and where they feel safe,” Assistant Superintendent of Student Services Asia Jones said.
There are physicals and wellness checks required for children at many different grade levels as well as when they first enroll in LCPS. That medical care can be hard to access, and may have significant financial barriers, which can delay a child from attending school, she said.
“Our goal with the clinic is to provide free and necessary health care services to students so they can begin school on time with a healthy start,” Jones said.
“Inova has been Loudoun’s nonprofit community hospital for more than 110 years, and we see ourselves as the guardians of our community’s health,” Inova Assistant Vice President of Campus and Clinical Operations April Brown said.
Through Inova’s community health needs assessment, the hospital identified three areas of focus: access to care, mental health, and economic stability.
“The mobile health clinic will help break down these barriers and provide improved access to our students and our families,” Brown said. “Our hope is that each student and their family members will find a permanent medical home.”
The George Washington University School of Nursing is providing nursing students to help staff the mobile clinic.
“This is an opportunity for us to show nursing students that nurses actually provide care in the community to the public to support the public health and the community care needs,” said GWU Associate Dean for BSN Programs Crystel Farina said.
School District Director of Student Services Clark Bowers said in the beginning, the LCPS team had big dreams for the grant money, but had no idea where to start. He met with LCPS Outreach Services Supervisor Sarah Eaton and drew out the idea on a napkin. Then, they began reaching out to people in the community who could assist their efforts.
With the help of the Loudoun Education Foundation, LCPS partnered up with Inova and GW to turn the dream into a reality. It not only will help students get necessary physicals and wellness checks, but help connect the rest of the family to medical care, Leigh Guarinello
The program does not only help LCPS children access necessary physicals and wellness checks, but it also creates a pathway for the students and their families to find a permanent medical home, Inova Community Health Programs Director Leigh Guarinello said.
“Because the students’ families need to be with them for them to be seen, it is an opportunity for the conversation making sure the whole family is receiving the care they deserve and need,” Guarinello said.
Organizers said the Mobile Health Clinic team is using the trust families have in their children’s schools as a way to introduce and connect them to a permanent medical home. During every mobile health clinic checkup, the whole family is provided information about the Inova Cares Clinic in Sterling, which provides comprehensive primary care services to children and families with a low financial burden. The clinic serves as a medical home for patients of all ages who qualify for Medicaid, FAMIS, or Inova’s Financial Assistance Program, as well as uninsured patients.
The school district plans to continue the clinic through the 2023-24 school year, with hopes of expanding in the coming years. Through the first few months of the program by talking with children and their families, Bowers is hoping the program uncovers new ways to support the mission of community schools and to remove barriers for students so all they have to do is go to school and learn.
“We want to make sure that there are no barriers in the way of our students having every advantage of becoming who they have the potential to be,” he said.
Find clinic’s summer schedule at lcps.org/Page/249673.
Maggie McCabe is a rising sophomore at Davidson College interning at Loudoun Now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.