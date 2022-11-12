Over 70 high school students shadowed doctors, nurses and a host of at Inova Loudoun on Thursday as part of the Loudoun School-Business Partnership’s Job for Day program.
The partnership has teamed up with Inova Loudoun Hospital for over 20 years to give juniors and seniors in all Loudoun County High Schools a chance to experience a career of their choice through job shadowing.
At the hospital, this year’s students chose from a variety of departments including heart and vascular services, labor and delivery, Children’s ER, physical medicine and rehab, medical/surgical, wound care, trauma services, public relations, materials department among others.
Catie Collins, a junior at Lightridge High School, shadowed the materials department, learning the supply chain and logistics of how supplies get distributed throughout the hospital.
She said she’s been looking at different colleges and really liked the supply chain and marketing management side of things. When she signed up for Job for a Day, she was excited to see there was a job she could shadow in a field she was interested in.
Collins said it was a fun experience.
“We’ve been packing stuff and they put it on these giant carts and we go all through the hospital and I have no idea where we are ever, but we always end up in a different room and put things on shelves,” she said.
She liked seeing the behind the scenes life at the hospital and said she recommended students take advantage of Job for a Day next year because it’s been a really “cool experience.”
“Even if you don’t choose this department, choose something. There is something for everyone” Collins said.
Niejeen Abdul, a junior at Heritage High School, shadowed a nurse in the trauma unit. She said she didn’t know before how often doctors and nurses come together to collaborate on a patient’s treatment.
“There was a lot of problem solving that I didn’t think would happen. I thought everything was known or there was a special order but you come across these obstacles that you didn’t know were going to be there and you have to work around them, as a team too, not just one person … there’s a lot of team work and collaboration,” Abdul said.
She said she isn’t sure what she wants to do and is open to everything, but likes the idea of a job that pays it forward and leaves an impact on others and thinks something in the medical field would be a good fit.
“It really gave a nice outlook of what the medical field is going to be like because we don’t get these opportunities every day. You can watch YouTube and 20 different shows but once you are in there in person and you get to see and hear everything, it’s a totally different thing,” she said.
For Soumya Kosoor, a junior Stone Bridge, she had a personal experience on the patient side of oncology and wanted to see what it was like from the medical side. She shadowed oncology and surgery staff members for the day.
She said she got to do a lot of hands-on work, like charting and helping with patients. She said it was a “really cool point of view shift” to be on the medical side after being a patient.
“Before I would see things form a patient’s point of view and now I’m able to look at it like wow this is what the nurses and doctors are actually doing behind the scenes,” Kosoor said.
She said she also wants to pursue a job in the medical field and become a pediatric oncology nurse.
“I think everyone should do Job for a Day because it’s really fun,” she said.
Abdul said she wished it was more than one day program because she wants to see other departments.
Sukruthi Marmamula, a junior at RockRidge High School, shadowed Shondra Jones, clinical coordinator for cath and EP.
Marmamula jumped at the chance to shadow in the Inova Heart and Vascular Institute because she said she wanted to learn more about it.
As part of her experience, Marmamula was able to watch several procedures and learn about the advances in cardiovascular treatment.
She liked having the chance to ask questions of people who work in the field every day.
It was the 20th year that Inova has joined Loudoun’s Job for a Day program.
“As recent history with the global pandemic has taught us, health and medical sciences are a vital career path which our nation and world both depend upon. To have eager, bright, and talented LCPS students shadow medical professionals both boost our ‘Loudoun grown’ workforce, but also helps students who may find out by participating in this experience that another path would be better for them,” stated Grant Schafer, the school division’s supervisor of community connection in the department of instruction.
