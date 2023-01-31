Parents of students attending Harmony Middle School and Woodgrove High School in Purcellville got emails from their respective principals last week regarding racial slurs on campus.
The first happened at Harmony on Wednesday Jan. 25. Principal Eric Stewart sent an email to parents the next day letting them know about an incident that involved inappropriate language and a racial slur during school hours.
“We reject and condemn the use of any slur and hate speech; it does not reflect our values at Harmony Middle School and will not be tolerated,” Stewart said in the email.
He said school administrators will continue to stress the importance of respect, positive communication and healthy relationships with the school community.
“It is my sincere hope that efforts to cultivate a clear understanding that racial slurs and hate speech are unacceptable, make our school a better place for all students and staff members to learn, work, and feel safe and valued,” he wrote.
Principal William Shipp sent an email to parents Saturday, Jan. 28 informing them of hate speech vandalism in a bathroom stall at Woodgrove High School. It was found while the school was hosting an extracurricular activity Friday night.
Shipp said the incident was being investigated and echoed Stewart’s sentiments that hate speech does not reflect the values at the school.
“We take matters that involve our students’ safety, both physical and emotional, seriously and will continue to enhance our efforts in cultivating a culture of kindness, inclusivity, and affirmation for every member of our student body and staff,” Shipp said in the email.
