Heritage High School will celebrate 20 years since it opened during this weekend’s Homecoming celebration.
All alumni and their families as well as anyone who helped establish traditions at the school, helped grow its programs and members of the Heritage community are invited to attend the football game and other events planned Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22.
A ribbon cutting hosted by Athletic Director James “JJ” Totaro and Principal Jeff Adam will be held Friday at 6:15 p.m. for Pride Park. It’s an engraved brick-paved area inside the football stadium that honors 20 years of student excellence in athletics, academics and fine arts at the school.
A special alumni tailgate will be Friday at 5:30 p.m. at the Alumni Alley, and another tailgate at the same time hosted by the Student Council Association in the parking lot for all current students and their families.
Kickoff for the Homecoming football game against Broad Run is at 7 p.m.
Other homecoming festivities include the announcement of the Homecoming Court during halftime followed by a cell phone light show. Additionally, there will be an Alumni Social at 7 p.m. Saturday at Spanky’s in Leesburg.
Adam said they are looking forward to seeing many familiar faces this weekend.
“For 20 years, Heritage students have been heading out into the world to Roar Pride and make their mark. Now we ‘re inviting them to come back home and share their stories,” Totaro stated. “We have been lucky to have so many people from our community lend their support to Heritage students throughout the years. The 20th Anniversary Homecoming Weekend is an opportunity to recognize them and celebrate our Alumni.”
Heritage High School was built in 2002 to serve the growing Leesburg community. Tours are available as part of the weekend plans on Oct. 22 from 2-5 p.m.
