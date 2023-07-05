The School Board on June 27 adopted an attendance zone meeting calendar for Henrietta Lacks Elementary School, which is set to open in the fall of 2024.
The attendance zone change could affect Aldie, Arcola, Buffalo Trail, Cardinal Ridge, Elaine E. Thompson, Goshen Post, Hovatter, Hutchison Farm, Liberty, Little River and Pinebrook elementary schools.
The school is adjacent to Hovatter Elementary School on the Lightridge High School Campus in Dulles South. Henrietta Lacks Elementary will serve students in kindergarten through second grade, while Hovatter Elementary School will serve students in third through fifth grades.
The attendance zone public hearings and work sessions will begin in October and run through December with the board expected to adopt an attendance zone for Henrietta Lacks Elementary School on Dec. 12.
Parents of students who attend the schools that could be affected will receive notice of the meetings from the division.
Notification of an attendance zone process change does not mean the elementary school attendance zone serving a community will change, but that school attendance zone adjustments may be reviewed, proposed and or adopted, according to the recommendation to the School Board.
