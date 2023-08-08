The School Board on Tuesday approved a $9.9 million contract award to GWWO Architects for architectural and engineering services for the Park View High School rebuild.
In mid-April requests for proposals were issued for architectural and engineering services to build the replacement school in the Park View campus. Eight were received by the May 15 deadline. Three—GWWO Architects, Moseley Architects and Stantec Architects—were short listed by a review panel and moved onto oral presentations and interviews on June 22. The proposal analysis group awarded GWWO Architects the highest score.
The $221.7 million project envisions a 295,000-square-foot school that is expected to take two-and-a-half years of actual construction, according to Chief Operations Officer Kevin Lewis. Construction is expected to start in the summer of 2024 or early 2025 with the school expected to open fall 2027, he said.
