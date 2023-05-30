Graduation season has officially kicked off for the Class of 2023 in Loudoun County.
The next two weeks have seniors from all over the county getting their diploma at various locations.
John Champe High School is the first high school on the graduation schedule for this week. Its seniors will walk across the stage at the EagleBank Arena in Fairfax tonight at 7 p.m.
Tomorrow, Potomac Falls High School celebrates its graduates at at the EagleBank Arena starting at 7 p.m. Heritage High School seniors will cross the stage at their school starting at 7:30.
Briar Woods and Broad Run High School will hold graduation ceremonies Thursday, June 1 at Eagle Bank Arena at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Park View and Freedom High School graduations will be held Saturday June 3 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., also at Eagle Bank Arena.
W.O. Robey graduation is June 7 at Dominion High School at 7 p.m.
Loudoun County High School, Lightridge, Loudoun Valley, Rock Ridge and Stone Bridge will hold ceremonies Friday, June 9 at their campus starting at 9 a.m. Stone Bridge’s graduation will be at 7 p.m. at the school.
Riverside, Woodgrove, Dominion, Independence and Tuscarora High Schools will hold graduation ceremonies Monday, June 12 at their campus. Woodgrove and Riverside will be at 8 a.m. and Dominion, Independence and Tuscaora will be at 9 a.m.
Last week, the Academies of Loudoun and The North Star School kicked off graduation season with ceremonies on May 24 and 25.
Graduation info can be found at lcps.org.
(1) comment
Why are many graduations being held in Fairfax County instead of Loudoun? There was talk--pre-construction--that the Ion Center in Loudoun would host graduations for LCPS.
