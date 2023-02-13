Foxcroft School will host 30 teams of girls Feb. 25 for the “Be Green” STEM Challenge.
The competition will bring middle and high school girls from Virginia, Maryland and Washington DC to Middleburg to participate in challenges like keeping global temperatures to a minimum, using science, technology, engineering and math to explore the effects of global climate change and methods to combat it.
The girls will work in teams of four and rotate through challenges in several fields of science including biology, chemistry and physics. Winners will be announced for each challenge as well as an overall winning team for each division.
One of the challenges is being hosted by event sponsor Stryker Corporation, a medical technology company in Leesburg.
Students can also answer trivia questions about climate change mitigation to earn raffle tickets and complete for prizes ranging from gift cards to tech devices.
The high school competition will take place at Foxcroft’s Athletic/Student Center. Visiting teams include Bullis School from Potomac Maryland, Wakefield School from The Plains and a homeschool group.
A panel presentation featuring female engineers from Stryker will be held after the competition to allow students the chance to ask questions.
The middle school competition will take place in the afternoon with teams from Blue Ridge Middle School from Purcellville, Edlin School from Reston, Hardy Middle School from Washington D.C., Norwood School from Bethesda among others.
Middle school parents and visitors are invited to two informal roundtable sessions while their students compete. The first will explore ways of supporting girls in STEM featuring Foxcroft Head of School Cathy McGehee, the second will be a panel of female Stryker engineers.
“The STEM Challenge turns girls of all ages and strengths into scientists with fun challenges to navigate, problems to solve, and of course, food and prizes,” STEM Department Chair and event planner Katie Hergenreder said.
She said Stryker makes the event possible.
“Each year, more than a dozen of their women engineers and employees volunteer to design one of the challenges and engage with students directly throughout the day. Many of the engineers are familiar faces who have volunteered year after year to support this event!”
Foxcroft School is a college-preparatory boarding and day school for girls in grades 9-12. It offers more than 70 courses in six disciplines including 16+ AP classes and five plus post-AP offerings. The school has 10 athletic teams and a nationally known riding program. Learn more at foxcroft.org.
