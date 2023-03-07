The Foxcroft School earned its fourth College Board AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award for achieving high female representation in both AP Computer Science and AP Computer Science Principles courses during the 2021-2022 school year. The school is only one of two in Virginia and only 64 in the world to earn the awards.
This is the second time the school has received both the AP CSA and AP CSP Female Diversity Awards and the fourth time it has received the AP Computer Science Female Diversity Awards.
“This recognition is a proud moment for Foxcroft,” Head of School Cathy S. McGehee said. “Our School is leading the way in STEM education for girls by encouraging our students in record numbers to participate in computer science. The technology field is one where women continue to be underrepresented and efforts such as ours can make a difference. Congratulations to our AP Computer Science students and their outstanding teachers.”
Schools receiving the Award have either 50% or higher female representation in one of the two AP computer science courses or a percentage of the female computer science examinees meeting or exceeding that of the school’s female population.
“Our students’ broad participation in Computer Science has helped grow other programs at Foxcroft, including the CyberPatriot competition, eSports, and most significantly, the FIRST Tech Robotics challenge,” Innovation Lab Director (and AP Computer Science Principles teacher) Alex Northrup said. “Of the 40 teams that competed at our most recent robotics event, Foxcroft was the only all-girls team.”
Foxcroft School recently announced construction on the Mars STEAM Wing to enhance its STEM program to encourage girls to pursue studies in STEAM fields.
“Providing female students with access to computer science courses is necessary to ensure gender parity in the industry’s high-paying jobs and to drive innovation, creativity, and representation,” according to a press release from the school. The release went on to say that women represent just 24% of the five million people in computer and information technology jobs.
Foxcroft School, founded in 1914 is a college-prep boarding and day school for girls in grades 9-12. The school offers 73-77 courses in six disciplines, including over 16 AP classes, more than five post AP courses and a STEM program. It also has teams in 10 sports and has a nationally recognized riding program.
Visit Foxcroft.org for more information.
(2) comments
Can someone explain "female diversity" to me, please?
Maybe the word "diversity' is a requirement in articles now. It is odd though that "female diversity" is mentioned because Foxcroft is an all female school.
