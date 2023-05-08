Five student projects won a combined $1,100 in prizes at the fourth annual Student Environmental Showcase hosted by the Loudoun Environmental Education Alliance, Loudoun County Public Schools, and the Northwest Virginia Regional GREENetwork.
Judges looked at seventeen student-created environmentally-themed exhibitions and ongoing eco-activities by K-12 students from public and private schools, homeschools and youth groups on April 27 at Trailside Middle School.
The $500 grand prize went to “Sustainability at Loudoun Valley High School with the Green Team Club.” The award was presented to Youth Conservation Leadership Institute student Leah Johnson.
The $200 prizes went to homeschooler Emma Lloyd for “Stream Signage on the W&OD Trail,” and to the “Unicef Recycling Project at Independence High School.”
The $100 prizes went to “Investigation of Diatoms in a Freshwater Waterway of Loudoun County” presented by Abi Farr, Zoe Khouvongsavanh, Jacob Park, and Remy Wolander from the Loudoun School for Advanced Studies; and “Development of a Novel Method of Aquatic PFAS Detection Through the Use of Benthic Macroinvertebrates” by Anthony Santos from the Academies of Loudoun.
The purpose of Loudoun SEAS is to amplify youth voices in environmental problem solving by showcasing to a real-world audience how students have meaningfully contributed to environmental stewardship in Loudoun County.
