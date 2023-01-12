The George C. Marshall International Center is accepting candidates for its next Five-Star Character program, a February conference for high school students built around three pillars of leadership derived from George Marshall’s life: selfless service, unwavering integrity, and visionary leadership.
From a tour of Marshall’s home, to guest speakers, to a potentially real-world scenario where students must problem-solve ethically, the program is designed for high school juniors and seniors curious about leadership in business, public service, the military and other future paths.
“I want to plant a seed in their minds to go beyond the simple answers when it comes to ethical leadership, and to constantly be challenging themselves and other people to set their own standards and exceed their own standards,” Program Director Pete Janhunen said.
As the U.S. Army chief of staff, Marshall is considered to have been crucial in the preparation of the U.S. Army for World War II. His leadership continued as he advanced to the rank of five-star general, served as president of the American Red Cross, secretary of state and secretary of defense.
“The more you learn about George Marshall, the more you learn that he was just the perfect example for ethical leadership for all time,” Janhunen said.
Elizabeth Harvey, a high school senior, attended Five-Star Character during the February 2022 session. She entered the conference with a vague idea of the definition of leadership, but the program enabled her to expand her understanding in ways not typically taught in a classroom.
“The activities and speakers continually emphasized that George Marshall became one of history's most exceptional leaders, but he did have very humble beginnings,” Harvey said. “I found it inspiring that leadership is not something that you are merely born with. It's something that you acquire through your experiences.”
Just years prior to the peak of Marshall’s global influence, Marshall and his wife purchased Dodona Manor in Leesburg. Stephen Chapin, former chairman of the Marshall Center’s board of directors, pointed out that 95% of the items in the manor are original, preserved from Marshall’s past home life.
“So here we are, we have all of this material about his life,” Chapin said, setting the stage for the thought process that brought about Five-Star Character. “The question became: ‘How do we make ourselves actionable for future generations?’”
The biggest challenge the board of directors faced in the creation of Five-Star Character was adequately representing Mashall’s legacy. Chapin attributed the initial conception of the strategic plan for the conference to board Vice Chair Frances Cox. She suggested examining Marshall’s character to pull out notable success qualities, such as selfless service, unwavering integrity and visionary leadership.
“I appreciated that the speakers presented various aspects of Marshall's leadership, because leadership in itself is very complex and nuanced,” Harvey said, noting the three pillars. “This allowed me to personally resonate with specific values that build character, and then determine my own goals to apply these lessons in my day-to-day decisions.”
Harvey encouraged attendees to participate in the conference with an open mind and desire to collaborate with others. Landing seats in the Five-Star Character program is becoming increasingly competitive as the applicant pool expands. Interested students may apply for the upcoming February session at georgecmarshall.org/elc.
“I'm just so impressed with the kind of kids who come through and how energized and engaged they really get during the training,” Janhunen said. “I feel really good about the future the more I get to know these students who will be running our country for years and years and years to come.”
Tabitha Reeves is a junior at the University of Delaware pursuing a degree in international studies with a minor in journalism.
