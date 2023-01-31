Future Business Leaders of America and Intuit Inc. on Jan. 31 announced a scholarship competition for high school students in the United States and Canada.
The Intuit Spring Social Innovation Challenge tasks students with using creative and critical thinking skills and technology to make their school more sustainable. The registration deadline is March 6.
The top three teams will receive scholarships and mentorship from Intuit to help them bring their ideas to life. Members of the first-place team will receive $5,000 each. Second and third place teams will receive $3,000 and $2,000 respectively.
“We are excited to continue to partner with Intuit, providing FBLA members with this wonderful opportunity to showcase their talents, skills, and innovative ideas,” FBLA President & CEO Alexander T. Graham stated. “The Intuit Social Innovation Challenge is aligned with our mission of developing community-minded business leaders who will make a real difference in the world and ‘lead with a cause.’”
The fall competition attracted more than 300 high schools, and FBLA students won first place and third places.
To learn more about the Intuit Social Innovation Challenge, go to fbla-pbl.org/intuit-social-innovation-challenge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.