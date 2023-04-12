Fourth and fifth grade students at Emerick Elementary School in Purcellville got to show off their critical thinking skills by presenting projects to other students, the community and division administrators during the first ever Deeper Learning Showcase April 12.
Students chose a deeper learning experience that highlighted their critical thinking skills. Then they critiqued and revisited that experience and presented them to fellow Emerick students in kindergarten through third grade as well as parents and others from the community. Presentation topics ranged among robotics, english, music, social science, science, math and art.
About 45 division administrators showed up to see what students had been working on at the school, according to Principal Dawn Haddock.
Kennedy presented about learning the recorders and talked about the progression of learning songs from the easier “Hot Crossed Buns” to the more complicated “Amazing Grace” or Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy.”
She answered questions from younger students about finger placement and what age they would learn to play the recorder.
Asked if it was difficult to learn to play “Ode to Joy” on a recorder Kennedy said, “it wasn’t that bad.”
Fifth graders Lucas R., Jacob H., and Matthew S. chose science for their project. They wanted to know if a potato or a clementine orange made a better battery, and which one produced more watts. So, they hooked up several oranges and potatoes to wires and tested their hypothesis.
Spoiler alert—the potato produced more watts.
The trio began the project in December using different fruits including an apple which also produced more watts than the oranges.
Fifth grader Aubrey C. chose to present about American Sign Language after learning a little bit about it from her dad who brought home some books on it. She said her family all worked to learn some signs together and she said she wants to continue learning the language in school.
She taught basic signs and the alphabet to other students during her presentation.
Emerick Instructional Facilitator of Computer Science Shawn Deluca said the students got to choose from projects they’ve worked on throughout the year to present and to show their critical thinking skills.
“Some [projects] were done at the beginning of the year and they have gone back and reflected on and added more detail,” he said.
Haddock said as they talked about critical thinking, they used real world examples to show students how people have come together to solve problems. She said one example was COVID-19.
“There was a problem and a lot of people worked on it, they got things wrong then had to change things and keep working to solve the problem and keep going and that is what happens,” she said.
Haddock said the projects were 100% student driven, from developing the concept, to doing the project which was only allowed to be done at school, to deciding how they would present it and what they would say.
She said next year the school plans to have second and third graders join in the Deeper Learning Showcase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.