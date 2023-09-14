Visitors to the School Board’s meeting room will notice some upgrades to both the sound and presentation methods funded through a $701,000 Comcast Public Education Grant. The board used its new electronic voting system for the first time at its Sept. 12 meeting.
The PEG grants are part of the county’s cable franchise agreements with cable service providers that operate in the county and is collected yearly by the county.
Division Chief Technology Officer Aaron Smith said the grant money may only be used for buying broadcast equipment for the board room to support the broadcast of public meetings.
Smith said the upgrades took some time because of supply chain challenges and the process the division must go through to request the funds. After the School Board has to approved the funding request, it was sent to the county government for an evaluation of the need and use. Then the county checks the availability of funding and approves it.
“I’m happy it’s all done now,” Smith said.
In addition to the electronic voting, the upgrades included replacing projector screens with new LED panels, additional monitors on the dais, speakers to improve board members’ ability to participate in and hear meetings, an additional LED panel on the back wall so board members can watch presentations instead of turning around, ceiling microphones and cameras, and adding capabilities to do wireless presentations.
Smith said the board room, constructed in 2005, had a lot of “legacy parts,” so there were even upgrades behind the scenes including cables and wiring.
Smith also pointed out the removal of the projector that used to lower from the ceiling to project presentations onto screens on either side of the dais.
“The projector was always failing. Think about how much can go wrong lowering a projector form the ceiling. Bulbs were always a problem, and the cooling was always a problem. Now we have LED TVs,” he said.
For now, during votes the School Board will continue to verbally say their vote and use the electronic voting device, until the policy about School Board voting is updated, according to division spokesperson Dan Adams.
The electronic voting works by the chair asking Clerk Shari Byrne to “open the vote” when it is time to vote on a motion. Each board member has a voting device at their designated seat that allows them to vote, “yes,” “no,” or “abstain.” Once all the votes are cast the screen displaying each member’s name turns light blue. The chair then directs the clerk to close the vote and then the screen updates with the tally, turning red over the names of board members who voted no, green for yes and yellow for abstain.
Adams also said, for now, members participating remotely can verbally say their vote and Byrne will enter the vote electronically using that member’s voting device.
Smith said the electronic voting will help capture the vote exactly as it happens and will allow Byrne to compare her notes as the end of the night to the voting record recorded electronically.
The board approved the funding request June 7, 2022.
