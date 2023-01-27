The distance learning application portal for secondary students interested in virtual school for the 2023-24 school year is now open.
Rising sixth grade through 12th grade students interested in distance learning must to apply through the portal to be considered. Students already participating in distance learning who wish to continue also need to apply. Students who have been participating in distance learning, but who now want to attend in-person for the 2023-24 school year do not need to re-enroll at their home school.
Interested secondary students must complete the course selection process with their home school during the second semester as well as fill out a course request through ParentVue or StudentVue. The application window closes April 28.
For more information on distance learning and how to apply go to lcps.org/distancelearning
(2) comments
It's wonderful that secondary students will have a continued opportunity for distance learning. This same option should be open to elementary students. My goodness. LCPS is floating a $1.7-billion annual budget for 2023-24. It would be unconscionable if LCPS cuts off distance learning for elementary students. On a brighter note, Happy Vietnam Peace Day Loudoun! (The peace treaty was signed 50 years ago today.)
How about giving us some stats on how many children are participating in distance "learning" this school year? And the costs?
Why aren't local jurisdictions, since they obviously share notes on other matters, combining efforts on this front? Maybe save taxpayers some money and improve the program.
