School Board members this week were updated this week on plans for new Dual Language Immersion and International Baccalaureate programs during a meeting of the Specialized Programs and Centers Committee.
Committee Chair Brenda Sheridan (Sterling), Jeff Morse (Dulles) and Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) were told the two programs—the Dual Language Immersion program to start at Sanders Corner and Potowmack Elementary Schools Fall 2024 and the IB program to be fully implemented at Loudoun Valley and Heritage High Schools in 2027—were in the planning phase and moving along.
For the IB program, the two high schools are in the candidacy phase and working toward authorization to become International Baccalaureate World Schools. The Pre-IB program at both schools will start for ninth and 10th graders in the 2023-24 school year.
The Dual Language Immersion enrollment program will be teaching Spanish starting in kindergarten.
According to the presentation, transportation will not be provided for students who want to attend the elementary langue program for students outside of their attendance zone. However, it will be provided to students attending the IB program at both high schools.
When asked about the reason behind the decision, Assistant Superintendent Ashely Ellis said the sheer number of elementary schools, 60, compared to just 17 high schools was the driving factor. Another was the potentially long bus rides it could require to for many elementary aged students.
Special Programs Coordinator Katie Clark said the staff had been wrestling with the decision and after doing some research in other divisions that offer dual language immersion programs, they learned that those divisions either didn’t provide transportation or wish they hadn’t started providing it because it was difficult to maintain. It supports the division’s philosophy of not having an elementary aged student on a bus for over an hour, Clark said.
Information meetings for the specialized programs are planned, with the dual language program holding its first meeting at 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at Liberty Elementary School.
Information meetings for the IB program will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 16 at Stonebridge High School and Heritage High School.
For more information on either program, go to lcps.org
