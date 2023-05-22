Students around Loudoun County have been participating in the Senior Capstone program offered to high school seniors to explore a career path or occupation they find interesting or might want to pursue after high school. The program connects students with mentors and professionals to either shadow their daily jobs or work on specific projects—gaining anywhere from 15 to more than 50 hours of experience.
Briar Woods High School and Academies of Loudoun seniors Maddie Farias and Erin Wheeler are spending their capstone time with Inova Loudoun Hospital President Susan Carroll, shadowing her daily tasks handling supply chain management as well as security and emergency management and patient support services.
Farias decided to intern with Inova Loudoun Hospital because she has always been interested in the field of business administration and had prior experience with healthcare after also completing “Job for a Day” with Carroll.
“I was sick as a kid, so I knew I always wanted to go into healthcare, but I get very wigged out,” Farias said. She is in a certified nursing assistant program at the Academies, where she has been exposed to the clinical side of medicine, but quickly realized that she loved the business side of the industry.
Wheeler, who is enrolled in the administration of justice program at the Academies, saw this opportunity to shadow Carroll as a way to combine her interests in government, forensics, and ethics, as well as provide insight into a different field that she had not previously considered. She plans on majoring in forensics, but decided to complete her capstone experience at Inova Loudoun Hospital to explore her options.
“I really just wanted to take a look and see what else there is out there because I’m just a senior, and I don’t know what it is I want to do with my life just yet. So, I'm using this as an opportunity to look and see what else there is,” Wheeler said.
Wheeler said she has enjoyed learning how Carroll runs operations, uses her leadership skills to take control of situations, and empathizes with her staff. “[I have enjoyed] looking at how Ms. Carroll runs things—the huddle meetings in particular, where she really gets in there and directs people,” Wheeler said.
Farias agreed that shadowing Carroll has taught her how to always connect with everyone “because every single person plays a role no matter how small or big. So whenever we are walking around, [she] always knows everyone.”
The students, who previously knew each other from high school, have also been able to forge a deeper friendship through working together, which was “purely coincidental,” according to Wheeler.
“Selfishly, we love capstone students coming in because we want to teach people how great it is to work in healthcare and how it’s wonderful to be in an industry where you do give back and really serve the community,” Carroll said.
Carroll, who also is a member of Loudoun’s CEO Cabinet, has encouraged other business leaders to welcome other seniors into their operations.
“It takes a whole village to run a hospital,” Carroll said. “And trying to make sure that people realize that there is almost any job that you can do inside the healthcare setting; there are still a lot of ways to give back and work in a hospital setting.”
‘You Can Use That to Excel in Whatever Career You Want’
Broad Run High School senior Kyle Trost is shadowing his neighbor and Inova Loudoun Hospital Supply Chain Manager Michael Simmons.
Trost decided to capstone with Simmons because he “always wanted to see how a manager functions and how he oversees the people below him.” He assists various workers with inventory and resupplying, assisting workers to help restock supplies around the hospital and organize materials in the warehouse.
Simmons has never worked with a capstone student before, but enjoyed having some students come in through the “Job For a Day” program in November. Trost, on the other hand, is shadowing Simmons and his employees for four hours a day for two weeks. Simmons said he plans to show Trost the “importance of what he’s been doing for the first five days.”
Thus far, Trost has enjoyed going to various hospital units and seeing how they function as a whole as well as the important role the supply chain department plays.
“If this department wasn’t here, most of the units wouldn’t have anything,” Trost said.
When the department receives a package, the staff members scan it and print out a label that verifies that the item arrived and provides its storing location. The final step is taking pictures which ensures proof of delivery.
Though he intends to major in history after high school, Trost is considering supply chain management if history does not work out.
Nevertheless, Trost encourages high school seniors to consider working in departments other than those most visible to outsiders. It will “teach you a lot of things and you can use that to excel in whatever career you want,” he said.
‘We are Learning from Each Other’
Interested in a more cuddly experience, six capstone students opted to complete their project at the Catty Corner Café in Leesburg. Owner Heather Donahue gladly welcomed the girls, who had different hopes and intentions of joining the business.
Though the concept of cat cafés have been around since the late ‘90s in Asian countries, it is a relatively novel concept in America. Donahue partners with Last Chance Animal Rescue. The nonprofit, based in Waldorf, MD, is a no-kill shelter and brings Donahue cats whenever she needs them.
“They take from 50 different kill shelters in 13 states, so sometimes, they will get hundreds of cats in one day. They save 10,000 animals a year from being euthanized,” Donahue said. “They send me the best ones. They hand pick the best ones that are super social and friendly.”
Donahue finds that if the cats are shy when they arrive, by the end of the first week of interacting with customers at the café, they are “pretty friendly by being exposed to all the people and discover that people can be trusted.”
Stone Bridge High School senior Alison Cohen hopes to pursue marketing in college, and working at the Catty Corner Café has allowed for her to learn better customer service skills.
Similarly, Stone Bridge High School senior Reda Jaffri is fond of cats and found this to be the perfect opportunity to cuddle with cats and learn more about small business operations as she hopes to enter the business field.
“Since we could either choose a career development [opportunity] or volunteering, I wanted to do something that kind of incorporated both,” fellow capstone student Stella Calabrese said, who hopes to be a small business owner.
Calabrese, Cohen, and Jaffri are involved in DECA, an international high school and college organization that prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management. They have been able to channel these skills into their capstone projects, and also gained more along the way.
Cohen learned how to better interact with customers and improve her communication skills. “[By] telling people about the cats, you get to have those good customer relations,” Cohen said.
Other than petting cats, the students cite their favorite part of their experience as making TikToks for the business @catty.corner.cafe. Using their knowledge of the platform, they have recorded multiple TikToks to connect with younger customers and attract a broader audience.
“I do social media, but I‘m not a TikTok person, and I now have teenagers who are really good at it, so they’ve come in and done a lot of content for me that I can post for the next month and taught me how to do it,” Donahue said. “So we are learning from each other; they’ve made some really creative ones that are funny.”
Apart from tangible skills, the girls have also loved witnessing an example of a one woman-run small business.
“I did it on my own, I’m the sole owner of it; if you work hard and learn from every job whether it be in fast food, you will take that to your end mission of being your own entrepreneur,” Donahue said.
Donahue advises students to embrace their job even if it is not their end goal, and know that it is a “stepping stone to help you create your own business.”
The goal of the café is to find new homes for the cats, with adoptions processed through Last Chance. Though Donahue and her staff have a hard time saying goodbye to their animals, there is a silver lining.
“So bittersweet. I fall in love with them and when they go to their forever homes, I make sure they are going to be spoiled with love. It's sad I won’t see them anymore, but I’m happy for the cat that has come on a long journey to get here that will now be loved for their entire life—and that means when they go I get to bring in more cats,” Donahue said.
A visit to the lounge at Catty Corner Café is $22 per person, which includes a hot or cold drink and a cookie. The lounge is located on the second floor and does not have wheelchair accessibility. The café is open from 12-6 p.m. on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, 12-7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and closed on Wednesdays.
Cars for a Cause
Loudoun County High School senior Alexander Seymour decided to pilot “Cars for a Cause,” a charity event, for his Capstone experience. The event was founded by Seymour and his friend Brennan O’Donnell, with the goal of bringing Loudoun car enthusiasts together to help raise money to help low-income kids and their families through the Backpack Buddies Foundation of Loudoun.
Seymour said his main goal for the event has been making a difference/helping people. With his meticulous planning and the help of NOVA JDM member Dakota Smith, his vision is beginning to come to life. Smith has used his platform at NOVA JDM—an organization for Japanese Domestic Market vehicle enthusiasts—to spread the word about “Cars for a Cause” and encourage members to join the event.
“[Smith] has been a big helper. I couldn’t have done any of this without him,” Seymour said.
Always a car enthusiast, Seymour found “Cars for a Cause” to be the perfect amalgamation of his love for cars and philanthropy. “Since I was little, I always wanted to do something that had a positive impact on the community, and when the opportunity arose and [my] school gave me time to do it, I had to jump on it,” he said.
Seymour hopes to eventually expand the event to include other car groups and host a “Cruises For a Cause” event, with a local route set up for participants to follow. “Right now, we are just starting with the most simple concept —a car show,” Seymour said.
Events like car meets and “Cars and Coffee” events are also ideas Seymour would like to pursue down the road, even turning “Cars for a Cause” into a monthly event.
The event will take place May 27 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Ion International Training Center in Leesburg. The event is free to attend, but attendees may also register their cars for $25 for a chance to not only display their vehicles, but to also know that they’ll be “making a difference in the lives of those in need,” according to their GoFundMe page, where donations are being collected. Raffle tickets will also be available at the event for $1.
To register a vehicle for the show, go here.
All proceeds will go to the Backpack Buddies Foundation of Loudoun, a local nonprofit that provides bagged lunches for students on weekends and extended breaks, ensuring that “no school-aged child goes hungry.'' Established in 2014, the organization supports 85 elementary, middle and high schools and over 3,000 students.
For more information, follow the event’s Instagram page at @CarsForaCauseLoudoun.
Nanaki Preet Bawa is a senior at Rock Ridge High School completing her Senior Capstone project at Loudoun Now. She is also managing editor of her school newspaper, The Blaze.
