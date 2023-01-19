Esha Venkat, a senior at Broad Run High School in Ashburn has been awarded a full tuition scholarship to her college of choice by the Bryan Cameron Education Foundation out of California.
Venkat was one of 14 recipients to earn the scholarship among the more than 3,000 that applied from all 50 states and abroad.
Recipients of the Class of 2023 Cameron Impact Scholars earn a four-year, impact-based scholarship to cover the full tuition and educational expenses at any U.S. college or university, and can major in any academic area they choose.
“She has a real spirit for impact and wants to make the world a better place, she’s already completed 4,000 service hours,” Bryan Cameron Foundation Executive Director Amie Lucas stated. “She is an inspiring young figure, and she gives us a lot of hope for the future.”
The Cameron Education Foundation seeks students who engage in community service, exhibit strong leadership qualities, are active in extracurriculars, and show academic strength, according to a press release. Most notably, they must show the ability to make real, tangible contributions to others and society.
Venkat and her sister, Georgetown University junior Shreyaa Venkat, founded the nonprofit Nest4Us, which organizes and encourages volunteering. She plans to pursue studies in science, technology, and society/neuroscience/health informatics, according to the press release.
The Bryan Cameron Education Foundation is a private family foundation established by Bay Area by Bryan Cameron in 2015. There are more than 100 Cameron Impact Scholars to date.
“These young men and women distinguished themselves with an impressive record of academic achievement, meaningful involvement in extracurricular activities, leadership, and community service. We are confident that in college these Scholars will continue to learn, grow and develop their knowledge, skills and interests toward making a significant impact in their professional and personal lives,” Cameron stated.
