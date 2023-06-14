The School Board voted June 13 to rename the Broad Run High School gym the John Costello Gym.
Principal David Spage requested the change with the support of School Board members Denise Corbo (At-Large), Vice Chair Harris Mahedavi (Ashburn) and Tiffany Polifko (Broad Run).
The name change is also supported by the Costello family, the Broad Run Parent Teacher Student Organization and the school’s Athletic Booster Club.
Costello was a teacher and coach at Broad Run High School for over 25 years and was known for his care and compassion for students and athletes, according to the letter from Spage. Costello lived in the Ashburn community for nearly 30 years and has four children who are alumni of the school. He died in a car accident Dec. 8, 2022. The 2022-23 school year was to be his final year of teaching.
The name change is for a period of 10 years.
(1) comment
While normally I support naming gyms, theaters, fields and other facilities at a school after long serving teachers, coaches and administrators, in today’s social environment I wonder how much it will cost citizens in years to come just to change the name because someone was offended by something.
DARN FAT FINGERS.
