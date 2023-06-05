The Brambleton Middle School Symphonic Band has been invited to perform at the Virginia Music Educators Association’s 2023 Professional Development Conference in November, the first middle school band from Loudoun to be invited to perform at the conference.
Under the direction of Martin Blount, Samantha Charriez and Colson Meekst, the band will perform for an audience of music teachers and families Nov. 17 at the Richmond Convention Center.
The VMEA selection committee chose the school’s symphonic band through a blind audition of recordings submitted from across Virginia.
“This is a significant honor, and we are so proud of the work going on at Brambleton Middle School. The recognition is the result of a recipe for success that includes outstanding instruction and leadership of the directors, the hard work of the students and support from the Brambleton Middle School administration and community,” Loudoun County Public Schools Fine Arts Supervisor Michael Pierson said.
The purpose of the VMEA is to promote quality music education throughout the Commonwealth by providing leadership, instructional resources and professional development opportunities for Virginia’s music educators.
For more information, visit vmea.com.
