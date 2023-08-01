A team of Loudoun students achieved a first-of-its-kind creation as part of their Summer Sustainability Academy, creating bio-friendly furniture using mycelium, a root-like structure of fungus.
The students created a bench, which is now displayed in the courtyard at Belmont Ridge Middle School, where the program was held.
“This project is so important and relevant to our current issues with climate change and trying to find new substitutes for plastic,” sophomore Olivia Nugent, one of the students who created the bench, stated. “Working on this project with this truly incredible team was such an amazing experience. We needed to do a lot of innovating and troubleshooting with our furniture designs, but despite the challenges, the final product looks incredible and shows our hard work and dedication.”
The team of future engineers created the bench through a partnership with Orblynx Academy and support from the AWS Incommunities Northern Virginia Sustainability Fund.
“These experiential learning activities empower students to be the future change-makers of sustainability,” Orblynx Academy owner Ferri Riar stated. “This innovative initiative serves as a tangible demonstration of sustainable alternatives, enlightening and inspiring others in the community, and exemplifies the power of collaboration in nurturing environmental stewardship among our youth.”
(1) comment
I never heard of chairs made out of fungus. Leave it to the younger generation to be so resourceful & creative! Happy National Friendship Day Loudoun!
