Stone Bridge High School senior Emory Ellis was part of a delegation of peers and celebrity advocates who gathered in Washington, DC, last week for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation’s 2023 Children’s Congress.
Ellis and more than 160 other youth from across the country met with members of Congress and other decision makers about the role they can play in supporting efforts to fund Type 1 diabetes research.
As part of the three-day program, Ellis participated in leadership and character-building exercises, met with Type 1 diabetes role models and attended a Senate hearing where people testified about the challenges of living with Type 1 diabetes and the need for continued federal funding through the Special Diabetes Program.
“I was diagnosed with T1D when I was 12 years old,” Ellis said. “I want to teach more people, especially our nation’s leaders, about what it’s like to live with T1D and why it is important to make insulin affordable for all and support T1D researchers working on better treatments and a cure.”
Acting Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Daniel Smith congratulated Ellis for his accomplishment.
“Emory is exactly the kind of young person who is at the center of our work,” Smith said. “He and students like him will be the ones to cure diseases, create timeless art and make countless meaningful contributions to the world.”
To learn more about Type 1 diabetes and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation go to jdrf.org. Read more about Ellis and his journey at jdrf.org/delegates/emory.
