GR Recruiting has been chosen by the Loudoun County School Board to lead a nationwide search for the next superintendent of the division.
The Arizona firm has conducted similar searches for other districts in Virginia as well as throughout the country.
“The firm’s strength is engagement with stakeholders and recruiting outstanding candidates that match the superintendent’s profile,” according to a press release.
The process to hire a new superintendent includes gathering feedback from staff, parents, elected officials, business and community leaders to identify leadership qualities those stakeholders feel best serve students in the division. GR Recruiting will conduct a survey in the coming weeks for parents and guardians to share what they want to see in the future superintendent.
The initial survey will include information on leadership themes in the job listing and recruitment process, according to the release. Updates on the search and feedback process will be posted at lcps.org/search2023.
“Hiring a new leader to execute a vision of excellence for all students is a critical responsibility of the School Board,” Chair Ian Serotkin said. “The Board understands that recruiting and retaining an experienced, long-term leader is essential to student success and we are committed to gathering input and insights from our community throughout the process. We are confident that GR Recruiting has the experience and track record of success to help us identify the division’s next superintendent.”
The search process is expected to continue through the spring, with plans to have the new superintendent in place prior to the start of the 2023-2024 school year.
On Dec. 6, 2022, the School Board voted unanimously to fire Superintendent Scott Ziegler immediately and without cause following a two-hour closed session. The firing came a day after the report by a special grand jury empaneled to look into how the administration handled two sexual assaults by the same student was unsealed.
Two days later, Daniel Smith was appointed acting superintendent to serve until a permanent superintendent was hired.
During the past two superintendent searches, the division hired Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates of Schaumburg, IL. That firm led recruitment effort following the retirement of long-time superintendent Edgar Hatrick in 2014 that resulting in the hiring of Eric Williams. The firm was contracted in 2021 to find Williams’ replacement after he left to take a job in Texas. That process resulted in the promotion of Ziegler, the division’s assistant superintendent for Human Resources and Talent Development, to the top post.
Loudoun County Public Schools is Virginia’s third-largest school division serving more than 82,000 students across almost a hundred schools.
(1) comment
I see that one of their homepage tabs is "equity for all". Equal opportunity but not equal outcomes is what I say but not our School Board. It's the same political garbage.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.