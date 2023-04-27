The Academies of Loudoun FIRST Robotics Competition team, RoboLoCo, qualified for the 2023 FIRST Championship, or “Worlds,” after winning the FIRST Impact Award at the Chesapeake District Championship—its most prestigious award—April 8 at George Mason University.
The award is given to the team that best embodies the mission of FIRST, to inspire young people to be science and technology leaders by building those skills and to foster well-rounded life capabilities like self-confidence, communication and leadership, according to its website.
Team RoboLoCo has spent the last 10 years partnering with schools, local nonprofits and fellow FIRST teams to increase the accessibility of STEM education in Loudoun County, promote FIRST programs, and support underrepresented groups in STEM.
In the fall, team RoboLoCo published a robot-themed children’s picture book, “Gerald and His Robot,” that highlights the importance of teamwork and teaches readers about about engineering fundamentals, such as gears and motors. RoboLoCo shared the book at four of Loudoun Literacy Council’s Fall Book Parties, alongside Loudoun County Head Start and STEP. As a result, the team was able to reach 400 underserved preschoolers, elementary school students, and family members.
RoboLoCo also launched a STEM advocacy podcast, Robocast, where STEM professionals provide insight into past experiences and give advice to students pursuing STEM careers. The podcast has allowed RoboLoCo to increase awareness of STEM equity gaps and connect with FIRST teams worldwide, such as Cerbotics 4400 from Mexico.
The 2023 FIRST Championship is April 19-22 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, TX.
For more information on the competition go to firstchampionship.org.
If you throw a ball and win some trophy that is utterly meaningless to society, you get your picture in the paper. If you are on a championship science team that may one day change the world, you get a picture of a hallway.
Please send a photographer out to photograph this exceptional team.
