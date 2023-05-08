Four Loudoun high school students have been awarded silver medals in the annual Scholastic Art & Writing Awards competition.
Katherine Garvey from Loudoun County High School won a medal for a sculpture called “A Look into Parascociality,” Delaney Sullivan from Loudoun Valley High School for a photography submission called “Fern by River,” Potomac Falls High School Erin Ternovska for a ceramics piece called “Herr Herring the Red Herring” and Potomac Falls student Linyue Tong for a painting called “Little Hope.”
“These student artists’ talent, voice and point of view are inspiring,” Supervisor of Fine Arts for Loudoun County Schools Michael Pierson stated. “The extraordinary dedication to their ideas and craft permeates each of their pieces; they communicate unique narratives with artistic expression. We are extremely proud of their accomplishments.”
The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards is the nation’s longest running and most prestigious scholarship and recognition program for creative teens in grades 7-12. Artists and writers submit work in 28 categories of art and writing to a network of regional affiliates who then present award ceremonies and exhibits for selected works on a local level. More than 300,000 works of art were submitted from across the United States, with nearly 2,000 pieces of art earning national awards.
To view all national winners in art and writing, go to medals.artandwriting.org.
