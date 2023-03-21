Loudoun Economic Development and the Loudoun County Public School’s Nutrition Services have announced the return of Farmer Trading Cards for 2023, connecting elementary school classes to area farmers for a seventh year.
The trading cards highlight the importance of farming in Loudoun and help teach students where fresh, local produce and farm goods come from, as well as introduce them to career paths in agriculture.
The release of the trading cards is timed around both the start of the Major League Baseball season on March 30 and the beginning of the growing season. Loudoun Economic Development creates the trading cards and corresponding videos about the farmers through the Loudoun Farms program, which are then distributed to elementary school students across the county.
“This partnership is so important to the future of farms, agriculture, and the next generation of farmers in Loudoun. Farmer Trading Cards celebrate the importance of local food and products and reinforce the impact that these individuals have on our county,” Loudoun Economic Development Executive Director Buddy Rizer said. “As economic development officers, we work to support and grow Loudoun’s diverse workforce and, by partnering with LCPS, we are able to reach students to help them explore all workforce pathways, including those in agriculture, farming, and agribusiness. I’m extremely proud to present our Farmer All Stars for 2023.”
This year’s starting nine are farmers Casey and Stacey, Fireside Farm; farmer Charlotte, Lost Corner Farm; farmer George, The Beekeeper’s Farm; farmer Maisie, View of Heaven Farm; farmer Ramesh, Northern Virginia Wholesale Growers; farmer Severino, Maya Farm Services; farmer Mike, Meadow Hill Farm; farmer Terri T., School Hill Garden and Tiny Acre Farm; and farmer Terri Y., Clairvaux LLC.
This year, students will have the chance to meet the farmers in person and get their trading cards signed during the Loudoun United “Loudoun Made, Loudoun Grown” title night on May 6. The farmers will be honored at halftime, with other activities like farm vendors, face painting, farm animals, and games. More information and tickets are at loudoununitedfc.com.
