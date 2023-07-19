Last year, Loudoun County Public Schools adopted staggered start times in all its schools, but parents with elementary aged children whose start times changed to 20 minutes earlier want it changed back.
“It’s just early too early of a start time, and in the winter months we have kids standing on a street corner in the pitch black because it’s before the sun rises,” said Sean Kaine, a Leesburg father of two elementary aged children. “It’s more than an inconvenience. You can see the impact it has on their sleep and awareness throughout the day.”
The start time of the elementary school Kaine’s children attended last year was one of 29 that changed from 7:50 a.m. to 7:30 a.m., with classes ending at 2:15 p.m.
Kaine said the 20 minutes makes a big difference in the morning with little ones, and said his kids were waking up before 6 a.m.
The division announced the sweeping changes to school start and end times in January 2022. In addition to 29 schools starting earlier, 30 elementary schools shifted to a later start time of 8 a.m., with dismissal at 2:45 p.m. Middle and high schools also saw start and dismissal times change, with high schools starting at 9:30 a.m.
The change was rooted in a bus driver shortage. Administrators said the changes would cut the number of second runs to schools, result in fewer delays and a more reliable schedule for students and their families. They also said in the announcement at the time that the proximity of schools to one another, the size of the area being served, and traffic patterns were determining factors in the time adjustments.
In contrast, elementary schools in both Fairfax and Prince William counties start between 8:30 and 9:20 a.m.
The adjustment for families coping with earlier start times have not gone smoothly.
Kaine pulled data from the division’s dashboard website—a page that gives information on school and district progress, like Key Performance Indicators, enrollment counts and attendance rate—in May to compare reports of students being tardy to school. He said the results weren’t surprising.
Nine of the 10 schools with the highest tardy rates had an earlier start time, according to the data. The data also showed that nine of the 10 schools with the lowest tardy rates were schools that started at the standard time of 8 a.m.
The rate of tardiness at the five most tardy schools, all of which start earlier, was 2.7 times higher than the rate of tardiness at the least tardy schools, all of which had a standard start time, according to the data.
He said he was surprised that administrators weren’t alarmed by the trend.
School division spokesperson Dan Adams said the division is looking at chronic absenteeism—which he noted is a nationwide concern—as well as the tardy data from this year.
Chronic absenteeism in one of nine indicators state administrators review in the school accreditation process.
“It’s just too early to comment on anything or draw any conclusions as the data is still being crunched,” Adams said.
Student absences weren’t impacted as much by the start time of their elementary school. According to the data, schools with an earlier start time had a 6.5% absence rate while schools with a standard start time had 6.3%.
Kaine said he worries about the inequity of the situation and how being overly tired could affect students’ test scores.
“You can see the results and the impact it’s having on students,” he said. “Regardless of the year over year look, it’s clear as day it is doing an injustice to those students. Even if they did have that worse tardy rate last year, they’ve only compounded the issue by making the start time earlier. No way it can improve it by starting earlier.”
Royce Gildersleeve is another parent who has concerns with the earlier start time.
He said his kids were also waking up before 6 a.m. to catch the bus by 6:30. Not only did his kids have to wake up earlier than normal for school, they were on the bus to and from school for 45 minutes to get to a school two miles away. He said he’d also like to see that changed.
He said eventually his children’s pickup time got a little later.
“We would have had tardies if they hadn’t changed the bus pickup time. Having to be at the stop by 6:30, that was extraordinarily wearing. It’s only 20 minutes difference but it’s a huge difference,” he said.
Gildersleeve said his kids had after-school sports and activities that often didn’t end until 7 p.m. or later, making bedtime close to 9 p.m. He said, as the school year progressed, it became harder to wake his kids up.
“It’s not an inconvenience—that is doing it for a week or two. This is a burden on children,” he said.
He said if it’s hard on the kids, he can only imagine how hard it is for teachers, especially those who have long commutes to work because of the high cost of living in Loudoun.
The parents both said it seemed dangerous, like an accident waiting to happen with teachers and bus drivers on the road that early.
One elementary school teacher, who asked that her identity not be revealed for fear of retribution, said her students had more tardies this year than any year prior.
“Attendance was really an issue with the early start this year. People don’t realize that tardies are so disruptive to class,” she said.
She said she saw other problems with the earlier start time, including earlier lunches—some as early as 10 a.m.—kids eating breakfast at school to save time in the morning, teachers being told to wait to take attendance and challenges with field trips.
“You can’t go on a field trip at 7:30 or 8 in the morning. You have to wait until places open, which was sometimes 90 minutes later. Then because of school ending earlier you had to return from the field trip earlier. It impeded the amount of time you could be on a field trip and how far you could go,” she said.
She said by the time Friday came students, especially kindergarteners who were still building up the stamina to be at school all day, were tired.
“This is the wrong group of kids to use,” she said. “Kids’ brains do most of the growing when they are young, and they need consistent sleep.”
She said it’s also a childcare issue for teachers with few daycare centers open before 6:30 a.m.
Heather Frakes, a western Loudoun mom of five, said her kids couldn’t walk to the bus stop down the lane because it was so dark and it wasn’t safe.
She said her kids were the first on the bus and often rode in darkness for 45 minutes before any other students got on. She said because they were the first stop, the driver was sometimes early and they would miss the bus. She said she ended up driving them a couple of times a week.
“It was pretty awful, and I am dreading it again this year,” she said.
She said she would be in the school drop-off line with all the other parents who gave up on the early wake up, instead opting to have their student get a little more sleep and be driven to school. She noticed that walkers didn’t have it any better, walking to school in the dark.
“I can make it work, but what about single parent families? They have to be at work and don’t have the luxury of having someone stand at the bus stop with their child. It’s such a safety issue,” she said.
Because of the early start time she said her elementary aged kids couldn’t participate in after school activities because it meant a late bedtime and with a 5 a.m. wakeup to catch the bus it meant extra tired kids.
“The kids are exhausted, but the thing is none of the other activities in the community changed, only the school start time shifted. Some kids get the luxury of a regular start time and having all their activities or sports still happen at same time,” she said.
She invited School Board members to come to her children’s bus stop and see how dark and unsafe it was, even sending them a video of a morning bus pick up. None responded to her request.
The parents all said they felt the decision wasn’t data-driven, and kids are suffering because the division chose to make the switch without input. They want the division to look at the data and see how the earlier start times are possibly affecting children and do something about it, like changing back to a normal start time or even switching the high school start time with the elementary kids.
“I understand this is hard, I’m not trying to be one of those people who complains about everything, but it seems to me if they get creative people together and not enter data into an algorithm, they should be able to come up at the very least [with] a compromise that will help this issue,” Gildersleeve said.
"One elementary school teacher, who asked that her identity not be revealed for fear of retribution, said her students had more tardies this year than any year prior."
Sad statement when teachers are afraid to speak up.
