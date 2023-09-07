For the first time in a decade, the Round Hill Town Council has issued a formal call for its utility customers to comply with voluntary water conservation measures as the severe drought continues to strain the groundwater supply.
The Sept. 6 council vote reenforces calls for conservation issued by Town Administrator Melissa Hynes during the past two weeks as the operation of many of the town’s wells were limited by slow recharge cycles.
Today, the National Drought Mitigation Center extended the reach of its severe drought designation to include all of western Loudoun and much of the Shenandoah River valley. It estimates that more than 1.2 million Virginians are experiencing some level of drought conditions.
The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality’s Drought Monitoring Task Force is scheduled to meet today, two weeks after issuing a drought watch for seven counties, including Loudoun.
“Several factors have contributed to the current drought watch and warning advisories in the affected regions,” the Aug. 24 advisory stated. “There was abnormally low precipitation over the last two weeks, with limited precipitation forecasted. Stream flows are below the 25th percentile of historical normal values with flows observed below the 5th percentile in the Shenandoah region.”
While the weather forecast calls for storms and increased chances for rain through the weekend, low water conditions are expected to persist.
Both Round Hill and Purcellville have called for water conservation.
Round Hill’s ordinances include two stages of conservation—voluntary and mandatory. Under the voluntary stage customers are asked to avoid outdoor water use and limit indoor use, such as taking showers instead of baths, and using dishwashers and washing machines less frequently and with full loads.
As part of the effort, the town staff will be more closely monitoring water usage among the system’s 1,800 customers and will contact residents identified as high-water users to raise awareness. Hynes noted that if 100 customers used 10 gallons less each day, it would have a significant benefit for the system.
The town has never enacted mandatory conservation measures, which could include fines for water wasters. Mayor Scott Ramsey and town staff members noted that the voluntary conservation measures had been effective in the past, with a high degree of compliance.
Purcellville’s drought watch was issued Monday, Aug. 28 and stated, “the U.S. Drought Monitor shows the town is in a moderate drought and water levels are below normal at the town’s reservoir which supplies about half of the towns daily water production.”
Middleburg updated its town website Sept. 1 asking residents to voluntarily conserve water. Town Manager Danny Davis said the town has not taken any formal steps, but that town staff are scheduled to brief the Town Council at its regularly scheduled meeting Sept. 14.
Hamilton and Lovettsville have not issued any official water conservation announcements, but Hamilton Town Council Member Craig Green who chairs the town’s Utility Committee encourages private well owners to proceed conservatively.
“We know of a few homes whose wells have run dry right now,” he stated in an email.
Lovettsville Town Manager Jason Cournoyer said that the town is encouraging residents and businesses to voluntarily conserve water. He stated that conservation efforts help ease, “the challenging requirements of town utility staff to implement careful and constant operational measures to keep up with the town’s demands due to the static and running levels of the towns wells beginning to drop due to the current drought conditions.”
