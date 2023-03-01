School Board members Tuesday were given an update on the Douglass High School Renovation project with a rededication ceremony planned for the historic building May 21.
Douglass High School Commemorative Committee Co-Chair Charles Avery said the rededication ceremony will likely feature remarks from school alumni, members of the Board of Supervisors, members of the School Board, Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burke and supporters of the renovation project.
He said it would focus on the commemorative features form the committee, as well as the future educational component of the facility.
He said they are reaching out across the nation to get alumni back for the event.
“I wasn’t there for the first dedication and some others were not, but we are looking forward to representation across Loudoun County at this dedication,” he said.
Committee Co-chair Erica Bush presented updates on several items the panel has completed, including reviewing and providing pictures and other commemorative elements for the 1960s gym area, creating a display of historical information as well as a brochure for the school, meeting with Jeff Hall about the sculpture he’s creating for the front plaza entry, completing the oral history project with about 30 alumni and teachers, and selected Florida artist Jason Tetlak to paint the sports themed mural on the outside of the gym.
Bush said they are waiting on approval of the mural design from the Town of Leesburg but hope to have that in hand by mid-March so the work can begin.
“The commemorative committee has been very, very busy finalizing a lot of the commemorative concepts and really putting our ideas out and bringing them to life,” Bush said.
She thanked the committee for working tirelessly over the past two years to bring the elements of the project to life. She also thanked the school division staff and School Board for helping get so much done and for the opportunity “to work on such a significant, historic project.”
Avery echoed Bush’s sentiments and shared upcoming history projects, including a potential documentary to tell the story of Douglass High School.
“It’s not just for Loudoun County. It’s a powerful story we believe that has national implications,” Avery said.
Avery said committee members visited Douglass High School Tuesday night and added items to a time capsule from each member on the project as well as from those who supported it, including the school division and locked it. The plan is to open it in 50 years.
“All the work is not yet complete, but it was enough to give those of us that walked those hallways before a wow experience to see that facility that has been renovated and is at a point of welcoming the community,” Avery said.
The school was built in 1941 on land bought by the Black residents and transferred to the School Board for the purpose of providing a building for their children’s secondary education, according to information presented to the School Board.
It was the only high school for Black students in Loudoun County until the end of segregation in 1968, according to the information. It is listed in the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Register.
Renovation on the building began in June 2021. The DHSCC was appointed by the School Board May 11, 2021 to decide how the history of the school should be incorporated into the renovation project.
The campus will house programs from the school division, Loudoun County Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Services and three division related historical organizations —the Loudoun Douglass High School Alumni Association, the Edwin Washington Society and The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Loudoun Chapter.
