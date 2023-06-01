The formal dedication of the new Douglass Community Center playground Wednesday celebrated a community gathering point that will serve as a reminder for the struggles and accomplishments of Black Americans through history.
Built on the grounds of the recently renovated building that served as the county’s high school for Black students until the end of segregation, the facility features the latest trends in playground equipment—from a two-story slide tower to a musical instrument zone—and offers history lessons at nearly every turn.
Department of Parks and Recreation Director Steve Torpy described the project as an “exceptional, one-of-a-kind facility, which is a true destination playground, and one of the nation’s top social, culturally conscious playgrounds.”
He credited his staff from pushing to make the playground a special place. Among the project’s leaders were Assistant Director for Centers Rameir Martin and two longtime department employees, Wayne Hyatt and Douglass Community Center Manager Jon Mattia.
Their efforts to create a playground with a Black history theme is unique, he said.
“That is something that had not been done in this county. It had not been done in this state. And, to this degree, was not something that had been done in this nation,” Torpy said.
Martin said, for him, the project has its roots in his high school experience when he was a member of his school’s Success Club—started in 1960s to help students navigate through civil unrest and racism.
“We learned and studied the contributions of Black people in America. We felt empowered and had pride in being Black. We learned that the legacy of Black people is more than just surviving enslavement and the Civil Rights period in American history,” he said.
He recounted that when the club planned a special Black History Month assembly, white students—including many longtime friends—objected and planned a walk out. As the conflict moved toward violence, Martin said teachers and community leaders encouraged the students to win with their minds, not their fists.
The theme of that assembly was “Our Gifts to the World”—a theme reflected throughout the playground. Among the special features is a replica of the three-position traffic signal patented in 1923 by Garrett Morgan, the first Black resident in Cleveland, OH, to own a car.
“This project screams America. This project is American history—American history viewed through the lens of contributions made by Black people,” Martin said.
He also cited County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) as an inspiration with her commitment to do “hard things,” the theme of her most recent State of the County address.
Randall, along with Supervisor Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg), joined in the dedication ceremony, which county leaders noted drew the largest crowd ever for a playground project.
She led the gathered students, county staff, members of the Douglass High School Alumni Association, and families in a call and response cheer of: “Frederick Douglass, Playground, Hard Things.”
A formal ribbon-cutting was followed by a rush of children to the playground to explore their new recreation area.
There are still a few elements that will be added to the facility. Coming soon are two 8-foot-tall bronze statues of Barack Obama and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., intended to represent hopes and dreams.
