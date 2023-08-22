Local, state and government elected officials gathered with representatives from Dulles Airport and Dominion Energy on Tuesday, Aug. 22 for a ceremonial groundbreaking on plans for what Dominion says will be the largest renewable energy project at an airport in the country.
Dominion and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority plan a 835-acre, 100-megawatt capacity solar array on the western edge of airport property, along with a 50-megawatt utility-scale battery facility. Based on the U.S. Energy Information Administration's most recent 2021 figures for average U.S. household consumption and how much of their listed capacity solar arrays generated, the array will generate enough to power just over 18,500 homes.
As part of their agreement, Dominion is also providing the airport with 18 electric buses, 50 electric fleet vehicles, EV charging stations, and two 1-megawatt solar carports to provide power directly to the airport.
“Not only will this be the largest solar project ever developed at a U.S. airport, as you all have heard,” Dominion CEO Bob Blue said, “It also demonstrates how the public and private sectors can join forces to create innovative new models for clean energy and clean transportation in major metropolitan areas all while boosting area economies.”
Loudoun County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) pointed to increasingly common severe weather events, like the fire on Maui and Hurricane Hilary on the west coast.
“Anyone who doesn't think climate change is real and is happening has their head in the sand or is just not paying attention, and anyone that doesn't know that we have to do something today to leave an Earth for our children tomorrow is just not paying attention,” she said.
She said the Dulles Airport solar array shows “everybody now knows that we not making land use decisions for today—we’re making these decisions for our children, for our children’s children and even for their children.”
“Yes, people will look out of the airplane window when they land and see this amazing project,” Randall said. “But even more than that, people will look and say, ‘if they can do it at Dominion, at MWAA and in Loudoun County, we can do it in Chicago, we can do it in LA, we can do it in Miami.’ “This will be what starts the next generation of change for land that sits at airports.”
Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) also said the solar project is a sign of change.
“This is not your father's or your grandfather's Dominion, because the truth is—and I say this with all respect to the board members and Dominion leadership—since I’ve been in local politics, for many many years, when you look at making a transition to clean energy, Dominion was not at the top of that, and it is now,” Warner said. “And it's because of this kind of creative partnership.”
Warner said projects like the Dulles Airport solar array would also not have happened without the Inflation Reduction Act, which he said has already driven “trillions of dollars of investment.”
“There's no single silver bullet solution to the challenge around climate change,” Warner said. “So whether it’s solar, whether it’s wind, whether it’s nukes, advanced batteries, green hydrogen, carbon capture sequestration—we need all of the above.”
He also called for streamlining those green energy projects.
“You're not going to make the transition to a cleaner economy at a cost-effective basis unless we can build things in a predictable and reliable process,” Warner said. “When we take three to five years to go through a regulatory process, virtually everywhere, that adds costs at an unprecedented level.”
“We really appreciate the strong support that we've gotten, I dare to say over the years, as we've been working through this,” Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority President and CEO Jack Potter said.
Construction on the array is expected to begin late this year and be complete by late 2026, according to Dominion.
The project did not move smoothly through regulatory review in Loudoun—at first, Dominion and the airports authority insisted it wasn’t even subject to local land use oversight. It also raised concern from the county Planning Commission and environmental groups who pointed out it would destroy hundreds of acres of forest and wetlands, and that most of the project’s panels could instead be placed on top of existing Dulles Airport facilities to reduce that impact.
The Board of Supervisors ultimately dismissed those concerns, voting to rezone the property away from a long-outdated residential zoning dating to before Dulles Airport’s construction, into an industrial district, and to change the rules of that industrial district to allow the solar array by-right without further local legislative oversight or review.
This article was updated at 5:26 p.m. Aug. 22.
