A long talked-about proposal whereby the county government would buy development rights to prevent building on undeveloped land has once again been met with skepticism from some supervisors.
Members of the Board of Supervisors’ finance committee on Sept. 12 expressed reservations about a Purchase of Development Rights program, which would see the county government buy those development rights and retire them, protecting open space and the environment while allowing property owners to profit from their land’s development potential without selling it to a developer to be built up. Loudoun County previously had that program, but it was defunded with the arrival of a new Board of Supervisors in 2004.
Supervisors over the past two terms have debated resurrecting the program, but each time have punted it down the road—and this week once again the idea’s prospects were mixed.
“I don’t buy the premise that open space on its own benefits the entirety of Loudoun County, and I’m not comfortable putting taxpayer dollars from the entire county into a program to basically buy development rights on land that the public can’t access,” Supervisor Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian) said.
A report to the committee estimated the annual cost of the program—depending on new acreage protected each year and the cost of buying the development rights—at anywhere from $1.8 million to $6.6 million, to protect a targeted 230 acres a year on the low end or 350 acres on the high end. Included in that estimate are three new county staff positions at an annual cost of around $400,000, although the report notes one position would be recommended with or without a PDR program to manage the more than 300 conservation easements held by the county government.
But Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) said “there’s other ways to lose tax money.”
“Much, if not all, of our tourism tax dollars sit in the west, because it’s open space and open areas,” she said. “… Even if you take a quarter of those homes that could be built by-right in the west, the amount of money we would have to start spending on schools, on roads—because unlike the east, the west doesn’t have the infrastructure kind of built in already.”
She pointed to the years-long project planned to expand Rt. 15 north of Leesburg, at an anticipated cost in the hundreds of millions.
“The reason we have to put money into Rt. 15 now is almost all by-right housing. That’s not homes that the county has approved—the county hasn’t approved homes in Loudoun County in the west in literally three separate boards,” she said.
Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) pointed out there’s another way to prevent development.
“Most of what the goal is here form a cost avoidance standpoint can be accomplished by zoning, if the board choses to do that, and that’s part of what the prime ag soils discussion is that’s playing out right now,” he said. “… If that’s what we’re trying to do, then there’s other ways of accomplishing it rather than simply doling out money to people.”
While supervisors throughout the recent updates of the comprehensive plan and county zoning often talked publicly about protecting the county’s rural west from further development, they have never seriously discussed reducing amount of by-right development allowed under current zoning. Even recent effort to amend zoning rules to restrict residential development on the most farmable lands—prime ag soils—have encountered resistance, in part due to objections from landowners. They argue it would reduce the land value and therefore tax benefits of another conservation option, conservation easements, which have benefits based on the land’s assessed value.
Discussions are still underway on another potential preservation tool, Transfer of Development Rights. That program would also sever development rights from parcels of land, but instead allow landowners to sell them to developers in other parts of the county to allow more intensive development without applying to the county government for a zoning change.
County staff members are expected to return to the committee with more information about the history and possibilities for a new Purchase of Development Rights program in October.
"She {Randall} pointed to the years-long project planned to expand Rt. 15 north of Leesburg, at an anticipated cost in the hundreds of millions."
Multiple options were provided/shared by citizens during the process of county meetings with stakeholders, etc. for the Rt. 15 improvements. I know because I attended many of them. The BOS chose the most expensive route to appease the folks in the upscale neighborhoods just above Leesburg. The land along Rt.15 north of Leesburg is also known for its karst so special consideration should have been taken--especially for road widening. Those who offered alternative opinions were labeled "NIMBY" and told to go sit down. I guess some of the long-time residents and landowners didn't contribute enough to campaign coffers to garner a voice. The only reasonable voice for the west was Tony Buffington.
The BOS should look to Md for suggestions on the many land conservation options instead of pitting the west against the east.
On a side note: The county Dems (especially Briskman) need to do better on environmental issues. They've been nothing but a whining disappointment to many of us who held high hopes. And if you're going to jump in and scream about all of the ills of the current Board, spare me. My three decades in Loudoun has proven there is plenty of blame and shame to go around for both parties. Dominion Energy still reigns supreme along with local developers who ultimately call the shots for us all.
So when it comes to BIG PANT issues, the Sups punt it for another day. But the easy and idiotic issues, such as reviewing bordering county travel policies, are quick to pass.
This is a BIG issue that the Sups must review and re-adopt the policy that they defunded in 2004. These last few boards are KILLING the beauty of this county with over development - causing the scenic beauty disappear with ugly data centers, townhomes, and apartment buildings. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. The county is fully developed. Let's just govern what we have, which is A LOT! We don't need more townhomes. We don't need more data centers. We don't need more strip malls that have the same 5 B&M stores that all other strip malls have -- subway, dry cleaners, a cell retail, Chinese food, and haircut/barber.
Obviously, the Sups kick the can down the road because they are enjoying whatever "perks" they are receiving from the developers -- along with some fancy trips on our dime.
