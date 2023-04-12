The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has withdrawn a proposal to lift limits on Loudoun data center generator usage, the agency announced Wednesday.
The proposal would have put more lenient restrictions on when data centers in Loudoun County are permitted to run their on-site diesel backup generators, but drew concern from county supervisors, alarm from environmental groups, and to the bafflement of data center operators who said it would have no practical effect on their operations.
In a letter to the DEQ the Data Center Coalition, the trade association for the data center industry, wrote there were “important and unresolved technical, federal regulatory, and operational challenges with this variance,” and that no coalition member said they would use the ordinance.
The DEQ’s proposal would not exempt data centers from federal environmental oversight—or the higher cost of running on diesel.
Meanwhile Loudoun County supervisors objected that they had not been contacted, and that the public hearing on the proposal was held on a Thursday morning in Woodbridge.
“The proposal was intended to be an option to allow the data centers to continue to serve their customers, maintain the integrity of internet, and alleviate demand on the electric grid during periods of extreme stress,” the DEQ’s announcement reads.” Given further discussion with stakeholders and public comment on the proposal, DEQ believes that these issues are now being addressed between the data centers, the utilities, and the regional transmission organization (PJM interconnect). If needed in the future, DEQ stands ready to assist in ensuring that Virginians have a reliable, affordable, clean, and growing supply of energy.”
