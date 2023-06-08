The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has deescalated the tactical response to the report of a shooting at a Hillsboro business Thursday afternoon.
The incident began shortly after 12 p.m. when a diner sitting outside the Stoneybrook Farm & Market reported hearing a loud noise and turned to see two men, at least one with a long gun, in the field across the street. It appeared to witnesses that a round had struck the door of the market nearby.
The Sheriff’s Office responded quickly and in force to address a potential active shooter case—closing Rt. 9 and ordering residents to remain in doors. The deputies searched the area for two hours, but found no suspects or evidence of shooting.
While most of the responding deputies were released from the scene shortly after 2 p.m., the investigation is continuing.
Rt. 9 has been reopened to traffic.
(2) comments
Regarding, “The incident began shortly after 12 p.m. when a diner sitting outside the Stoneybrook Farm & Market reported hearing a loud noise and turned to see two men, at least one with a long gun, in the field across the street. It appeared to witnesses that a round had struck the door of the market nearby.”
….”in the field across the street.)
If the street is Rt. 9 (Charlestown Pike), the “field” is the Old Stone School and the Hillsboro Charter School, if the “street” is Rt. 690, the “field” is the Cemetery. The only other “street” is Gaver Mill, and there is no field “across” (beyond) it.
So, where prey tell were the two men and the long gun?
Oh my goodness. Even the Land of Love can't be spared. My prayers go out to everyone involved in this situation.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.